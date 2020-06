Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

This brand new home on an ultra green block is ready for occupancy! Be the first to reside in the super spacious flat, located just minutes to the M train at Knickerbocker, J/Z trains Gates or Kosciusko, and the L train at Dekalb Avenue. The living room, dining room, and kitchen have an open floor plan. The bedrooms offer abundant space for furnishings and even more closet space. Viewings are by appointment only.