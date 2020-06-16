All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1013 East 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1013 East 96th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:47 PM

1013 East 96th Street

1013 East 96th Street · (929) 299-5163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1013 East 96th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 1013 East 96th Street, Brooklyn NY, conveniently located just 2 blocks to the L train!This newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features, brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors through out, oversized windows and lots of light.Master bedroom boasts high ceilings, large closet with plenty of storage space and 2 huge windows.Tenants have control of heating and cooling. As mentioned located just 2 blocks to the L train at Rockaway Parkway stop, 30 mins to 14th St Union Sq. Access to a number of different bus routes. Belt Parkway 5 mins away. Street parking available. Gateway Plaza with food shopping, retail and restaurants short distance away. Bustling Rockaway Parkway and Flatlands avenue are also nearby offering entertainment, food and shopping.Amazing location, brand new renovations, great layout.Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 East 96th Street have any available units?
1013 East 96th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1013 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 East 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1013 East 96th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1013 East 96th Street offer parking?
No, 1013 East 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1013 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 East 96th Street have a pool?
No, 1013 East 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 East 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 East 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 East 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1013 East 96th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity