Welcome to 1013 East 96th Street, Brooklyn NY, conveniently located just 2 blocks to the L train!This newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features, brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors through out, oversized windows and lots of light.Master bedroom boasts high ceilings, large closet with plenty of storage space and 2 huge windows.Tenants have control of heating and cooling. As mentioned located just 2 blocks to the L train at Rockaway Parkway stop, 30 mins to 14th St Union Sq. Access to a number of different bus routes. Belt Parkway 5 mins away. Street parking available. Gateway Plaza with food shopping, retail and restaurants short distance away. Bustling Rockaway Parkway and Flatlands avenue are also nearby offering entertainment, food and shopping.Amazing location, brand new renovations, great layout.Available for immediate move in.