Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

101 Truxton Street

101 Truxton Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Truxton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Amenities

Perfect Layout! Spacious TRUE 4 SEPARATE Bedrooms with a very Large Living room in the center. Each bedroom is similar in size and comfortably fits a queen sized bed plus furniture. Recently updated each every room has a large window and closet as well as a closet in the living room. Situated on the second floor of a very quiet tree lined block with a park across the street. Located within a couple blocks from the J,M,Z,L and C trains at the crossroads of Bushwick, Bed Stuy, and Crown Heights. Contact for more info! Guarantors allowed, and pets on approval.IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS: Requirement is combined income of 40x the rent and credit above 700. Or we accept guarantors with at least 60-80x rent as income and credit above 700. RealStreet2477

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Truxton Street have any available units?
101 Truxton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 101 Truxton Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Truxton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Truxton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Truxton Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Truxton Street offer parking?
No, 101 Truxton Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Truxton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Truxton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Truxton Street have a pool?
No, 101 Truxton Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Truxton Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Truxton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Truxton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Truxton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Truxton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Truxton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
