101 Truxton Street

Perfect Layout! Spacious TRUE 4 SEPARATE Bedrooms with a very Large Living room in the center. Each bedroom is similar in size and comfortably fits a queen sized bed plus furniture. Recently updated each every room has a large window and closet as well as a closet in the living room. Situated on the second floor of a very quiet tree lined block with a park across the street. Located within a couple blocks from the J,M,Z,L and C trains at the crossroads of Bushwick, Bed Stuy, and Crown Heights. Contact for more info! Guarantors allowed, and pets on approval.IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS: Requirement is combined income of 40x the rent and credit above 700. Or we accept guarantors with at least 60-80x rent as income and credit above 700. RealStreet2477