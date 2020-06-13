All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
101 Ocean Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
101 Ocean Parkway
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

101 Ocean Parkway

101 Ocean Parkway · (718) 280-3274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

101 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3G · Avail. now

$2,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
bbq/grill
No Fee + 1 month free on a 12 month lease! Net rent advertised. Gross Rent $2625.This beautiful and spacious, gut renovated 2 bedroom apartment is housed in a well kept pre war elevator building and features a very spacious king sized bedroom with corner windows with 2 exposures, 2 huge walk in closets, beautiful marble bathroom, washer dryer in unit, kitchen with dishwasher and large marble island, and a smaller full/queen size bedroom off of the living room. Recessed dimmer lighting throughout, crown moldings and a ceiling fan makes this truly a comfortable home! Located on the 3rd floor of a prewar elevator building with live in super and storage cages available for lease.Heat and Hot Water IncludedThe Location: Just three short blocks from the F and G trains at the Fort Hamilton Parkway station. Windsor Terrace offers an eclectic mix of restaurants, organic grocery stores, cute coffee shops and boutiques along Prospect Park West, including DUB Pies, Farrells Bar and Grill, Rhythm & Booze, Fez Art Caf and Babbos Books.Net rent advertised 1 month free on 12 month lease . Gross Rent $2625

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101 Ocean Parkway have any available units?
101 Ocean Parkway has a unit available for $2,406 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Ocean Parkway have?
Some of 101 Ocean Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ocean Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ocean Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ocean Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 101 Ocean Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 Ocean Parkway offer parking?
No, 101 Ocean Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 101 Ocean Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ocean Parkway have a pool?
No, 101 Ocean Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 101 Ocean Parkway have accessible units?
No, 101 Ocean Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Ocean Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Ocean Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Ocean Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology