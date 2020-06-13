101 Ocean Parkway.

Amenities

No Fee + 1 month free on a 12 month lease! Net rent advertised. Gross Rent $2625.This beautiful and spacious, gut renovated 2 bedroom apartment is housed in a well kept pre war elevator building and features a very spacious king sized bedroom with corner windows with 2 exposures, 2 huge walk in closets, beautiful marble bathroom, washer dryer in unit, kitchen with dishwasher and large marble island, and a smaller full/queen size bedroom off of the living room. Recessed dimmer lighting throughout, crown moldings and a ceiling fan makes this truly a comfortable home! Located on the 3rd floor of a prewar elevator building with live in super and storage cages available for lease.Heat and Hot Water IncludedThe Location: Just three short blocks from the F and G trains at the Fort Hamilton Parkway station. Windsor Terrace offers an eclectic mix of restaurants, organic grocery stores, cute coffee shops and boutiques along Prospect Park West, including DUB Pies, Farrells Bar and Grill, Rhythm & Booze, Fez Art Caf and Babbos Books.Net rent advertised 1 month free on 12 month lease . Gross Rent $2625