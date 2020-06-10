All apartments in Brooklyn
101 Fourth Avenue
101 Fourth Avenue

101 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Welcome to 101 4th Avenue Unit #1R. This loft-like 1BR 1BA duplex located in prime Park Slope features a gourmet kitchen, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors & 14 foot ceilings. While the master bedroom fits a king sized mattress comfortably, the lower level can be converted into a second bedroom/den for additional living space. With nine subway lines and the LIRR just three blocks from your front door (the Atlantic Ave- Barclays Center Terminal is second to the 42nd Street / Time Square complex in offering the most transfers to other services) this makes traveling throughout Brooklyn & Manhattan incredibly convenient. Contact for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
101 Fourth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 101 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Fourth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Fourth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 Fourth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Fourth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Fourth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Fourth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Fourth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
