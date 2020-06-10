101 Fourth Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 101 4th Avenue Unit #1R. This loft-like 1BR 1BA duplex located in prime Park Slope features a gourmet kitchen, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors & 14 foot ceilings. While the master bedroom fits a king sized mattress comfortably, the lower level can be converted into a second bedroom/den for additional living space. With nine subway lines and the LIRR just three blocks from your front door (the Atlantic Ave- Barclays Center Terminal is second to the 42nd Street / Time Square complex in offering the most transfers to other services) this makes traveling throughout Brooklyn & Manhattan incredibly convenient. Contact for appointment.