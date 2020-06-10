1001 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

New Construction Boutique Building in Flatbush! This home is brand spanking new and is not cookie cutter! No detail has been left untouched. Your DUPLEX home offers high ceilings, wood floors, amazing storage space (uncommon in New Construction), Large Living room,open kitchen with Boho + Rustic Light fixtures, 1.5 baths, Queen size bedroom with bathroom en suite, Downstairs duplex is huge and can be another room, play room, home office or Massive Entertainment room + Private Outdoor space! Call or email for a video tour!