Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

1001 Rogers Avenue

1001 Rogers Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
new construction
New Construction Boutique Building in Flatbush! This home is brand spanking new and is not cookie cutter! No detail has been left untouched. Your DUPLEX home offers high ceilings, wood floors, amazing storage space (uncommon in New Construction), Large Living room,open kitchen with Boho + Rustic Light fixtures, 1.5 baths, Queen size bedroom with bathroom en suite, Downstairs duplex is huge and can be another room, play room, home office or Massive Entertainment room + Private Outdoor space! Call or email for a video tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
1001 Rogers Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1001 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Rogers Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1001 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 1001 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Rogers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 1001 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1001 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Rogers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Rogers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Rogers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
