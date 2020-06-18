10 SHORE BLVD

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

This spacious studio in well kept elevator building on the bay ( first floor unit) . Large living/sleeping room, gorgeous new kitchen with granite tops, dishwasher and plently of cabinets, not to mention stainless steel appliances. and Hardwood floors ,freshly painted good closets and view of the bay. Includes heat and hot water. Small dogs under 15lbs will be considered.Steps to shops, restaurants, beautiful bay, walk to beach, short distance to transportation. Building has live in super, elevator, laundry room.You must have credit over 690 and income at least $67,000 combined. Full application required with pay stubs, tax returns and social security card/ID . dwnyc1630