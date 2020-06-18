All apartments in Brooklyn
10 SHORE BLVD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

10 SHORE BLVD

10 Shore Boulevard · (347) 351-0577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Shore Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This spacious studio in well kept elevator building on the bay ( first floor unit) . Large living/sleeping room, gorgeous new kitchen with granite tops, dishwasher and plently of cabinets, not to mention stainless steel appliances. and Hardwood floors ,freshly painted good closets and view of the bay. Includes heat and hot water. Small dogs under 15lbs will be considered.Steps to shops, restaurants, beautiful bay, walk to beach, short distance to transportation. Building has live in super, elevator, laundry room.You must have credit over 690 and income at least $67,000 combined. Full application required with pay stubs, tax returns and social security card/ID . dwnyc1630

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 SHORE BLVD have any available units?
10 SHORE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 10 SHORE BLVD have?
Some of 10 SHORE BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 SHORE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10 SHORE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 SHORE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 SHORE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 10 SHORE BLVD offer parking?
No, 10 SHORE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 10 SHORE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 SHORE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 SHORE BLVD have a pool?
No, 10 SHORE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 10 SHORE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10 SHORE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10 SHORE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 SHORE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 SHORE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 SHORE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
