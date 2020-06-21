All apartments in Brooklyn
10 Locust St.
10 Locust St.

10 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 Locust Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
CORNER BUILDING with BIG CORNER WINDOWS - Open views directly from the living room, Large living room with enough room for separate dining and living. this place is huge with tall ceiling and big bedrooms!Amazing location, right off the J M Z train @ Flushing Ave stop and walking distance to both the G and L train, making your everyday commute a breeze.... Building sits on the border of three Brooklyn neighborhoods, walking distance to some of the best dining, Bars, and art of: "Williamsburg" , "Bushwick" and "Stuyvesant Heights" - Unit Details;Big open concept living area, Fully updated kitchen, Granite counter tops and all stainless steal appliances, includes Gas stove, Fridge and Microwave. Three spacious bedrooms each of them will fit a queen bed plus dresser and additional furniture!.. they all have great size closets and big windows!Hardwood floorsCentral Air and HeatBuilding is in modern upgraded, with access to Roof Top and Shared Courtyard / Backyard - a full time super on premisses and is equipped with video Intercom system and in building laundry roomSeriously, apartments in this development do not last!Inquire today to schedule your viewing - rented with no brokers fee.1Guarantors AcceptedPets allowedCourtyardBackyardOutdoor spaceLaundry in buildingShowing by appointment. J M Z @ Flushing Ave rennit4171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Locust St. have any available units?
10 Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 10 Locust St. have?
Some of 10 Locust St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
10 Locust St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Locust St. pet-friendly?
No, 10 Locust St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 10 Locust St. offer parking?
No, 10 Locust St. does not offer parking.
Does 10 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 10 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 10 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 10 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Locust St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Locust St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Locust St. has units with air conditioning.
