10 Locust St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

CORNER BUILDING with BIG CORNER WINDOWS - Open views directly from the living room, Large living room with enough room for separate dining and living. this place is huge with tall ceiling and big bedrooms!Amazing location, right off the J M Z train @ Flushing Ave stop and walking distance to both the G and L train, making your everyday commute a breeze.... Building sits on the border of three Brooklyn neighborhoods, walking distance to some of the best dining, Bars, and art of: "Williamsburg" , "Bushwick" and "Stuyvesant Heights" - Unit Details;Big open concept living area, Fully updated kitchen, Granite counter tops and all stainless steal appliances, includes Gas stove, Fridge and Microwave. Three spacious bedrooms each of them will fit a queen bed plus dresser and additional furniture!.. they all have great size closets and big windows!Hardwood floorsCentral Air and HeatBuilding is in modern upgraded, with access to Roof Top and Shared Courtyard / Backyard - a full time super on premisses and is equipped with video Intercom system and in building laundry roomSeriously, apartments in this development do not last!Inquire today to schedule your viewing - rented with no brokers fee.1Guarantors AcceptedPets allowedCourtyardBackyardOutdoor spaceLaundry in buildingShowing by appointment. J M Z @ Flushing Ave rennit4171