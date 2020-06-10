All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1 Willow Place
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

1 Willow Place

1 Willow Place · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Willow Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming, quiet and comfortable, this sunny studio with ingenious sleeping loft and generous walk-in closet is located on one of our most idyllic Brooklyn Heights blocks, close to all trains and services and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Run, don't walk, to make this your new address!! What are you awaiting for ? Sorry, no pets and no laundry. Available September 12,2020. Heat and hot water included in the rent. First month of rent, security deposit and brokers fee due at signing. Finally... Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Willow Place have any available units?
1 Willow Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1 Willow Place currently offering any rent specials?
1 Willow Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Willow Place pet-friendly?
No, 1 Willow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1 Willow Place offer parking?
No, 1 Willow Place does not offer parking.
Does 1 Willow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Willow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Willow Place have a pool?
No, 1 Willow Place does not have a pool.
Does 1 Willow Place have accessible units?
No, 1 Willow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Willow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Willow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Willow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Willow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
