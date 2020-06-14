All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1 Powers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1 Powers Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:26 AM

1 Powers Street

1 Powers Street · (917) 474-5103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
garage
New to market, available for a July 1 lease start. This spacious, light-filled south-facing 1 bed / 1 bath comes with the private balcony you are craving and private storage you need. Located on tree-lined Powers Street at Union Ave, this well-cared-for condo building offers a prime location, elevator, quality finishes, shared roof deck with skyline views, package room, fitness center and storage at no extra cost.

Lofty, oversized windows and your private balcony open to a residential, tree-lined street from the third floor. The large bedroom has ample space for furniture and storage. Additionally, there is a built-in desk nook and hall closet smartly making use of space. Light oak wood floors and built-in cooling/ heating throughout. The sunny living room opens to the chef's kitchen complete with a dining bar, stylish sleek white lacquer cabinets, LG refrigerator, deluxe Bosche dishwasher and gas range, microwave, and concrete CaesarStone countertops. Deep soak stone bath and in-unit washer/ dryer for your convenience.

2 blocks to the Lorimer L / Metropolitan G, 9 blocks to McCarren Park. Pets case by case. Currently occupied, will be delivered vacant for July 1 lease start. Virtual showings only.,LEASES with condo board. Spacious, light-filled 1 bed / 1 bath with balcony on Powers @ Union Ave, in a elevator condo building. Quality finishes combined with a prime Williamsburg location make this a no-brainer at $2995. Lofty, south-facing windows and your private balcony open to a residential, tree-lined street. Large bedroom with ample space for furniture, additional desk nook, and sunny living room with light oak wood floors throughout. Chef's kitchen with open dining bar, stylish sleek white lacquer cabinets, LG refrigerator, deluxe Bosche dishwasher and gas range, microwave, and concrete CaesarStone countertops. Deep soak stone bath, 3 large closets, and washer/ dryer in apartment for your convenience. Condo includes common roof deck with amazing skyline views, shared indoor fitness center, and private storage unit in basement at no extra cost. Surrounding by the neighborhood's best restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife, farmer markets, parks, and public transportation: 2 blocks to the Lorimer L / Metropolitan G, 10 minutes to Marcy J/M/Z, 9 blocks to McCarren Park. Pets case by case. Currently occupied, delivered vacant. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Powers Street have any available units?
1 Powers Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Powers Street have?
Some of 1 Powers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Powers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Powers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Powers Street is pet friendly.
Does 1 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Powers Street does offer parking.
Does 1 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Powers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 1 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Powers Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity