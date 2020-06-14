1 Powers Street

Amenities

New to market, available for a July 1 lease start. This spacious, light-filled south-facing 1 bed / 1 bath comes with the private balcony you are craving and private storage you need. Located on tree-lined Powers Street at Union Ave, this well-cared-for condo building offers a prime location, elevator, quality finishes, shared roof deck with skyline views, package room, fitness center and storage at no extra cost.



Lofty, oversized windows and your private balcony open to a residential, tree-lined street from the third floor. The large bedroom has ample space for furniture and storage. Additionally, there is a built-in desk nook and hall closet smartly making use of space. Light oak wood floors and built-in cooling/ heating throughout. The sunny living room opens to the chef's kitchen complete with a dining bar, stylish sleek white lacquer cabinets, LG refrigerator, deluxe Bosche dishwasher and gas range, microwave, and concrete CaesarStone countertops. Deep soak stone bath and in-unit washer/ dryer for your convenience.



2 blocks to the Lorimer L / Metropolitan G, 9 blocks to McCarren Park. Pets case by case. Currently occupied, will be delivered vacant for July 1 lease start. Virtual showings only.,LEASES with condo board. Spacious, light-filled 1 bed / 1 bath with balcony on Powers @ Union Ave, in a elevator condo building. Quality finishes combined with a prime Williamsburg location make this a no-brainer at $2995. Lofty, south-facing windows and your private balcony open to a residential, tree-lined street. Large bedroom with ample space for furniture, additional desk nook, and sunny living room with light oak wood floors throughout. Chef's kitchen with open dining bar, stylish sleek white lacquer cabinets, LG refrigerator, deluxe Bosche dishwasher and gas range, microwave, and concrete CaesarStone countertops. Deep soak stone bath, 3 large closets, and washer/ dryer in apartment for your convenience. Condo includes common roof deck with amazing skyline views, shared indoor fitness center, and private storage unit in basement at no extra cost. Surrounding by the neighborhood's best restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife, farmer markets, parks, and public transportation: 2 blocks to the Lorimer L / Metropolitan G, 10 minutes to Marcy J/M/Z, 9 blocks to McCarren Park. Pets case by case. Currently occupied, delivered vacant. Brokers CYOF.