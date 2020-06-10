1 Hanson Place

Amenities

Luxury living is not all that One Hanson offers. It is perfectly situated at the juncture of 5 of Brooklyns most desirable and vibrant neighborhoods: Ft. Greene, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, Park Slope and Prospect Heights. You will never tire of the unique flavors and amenities of each neighborhood, all within blocks! A short list of more conveniences: Barclays Center, Atlantic Terminal, BAM, direct access to the 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R trains and the LIRR.,This spacious 722 SF one bedroom rental is a luxurious haven nestled in the iconic One Hanson Place condominium building. The living room offers unobstructed southern views all the way to the Verrazzano Bridge, while the bedroom looks out on the Manhattan skyline. The open kitchen features lava stone counters, Viking appliances, dishwasher and a convenient breakfast bar. This apartment is graced with 10'5' beamed ceilings, Brazilian chestnut flooring throughout, 2 enormous closets, in-unit washer/dryer, and additional private storage in the basement.

One Hanson Place offers all the amenities you would expect in a luxury building: 24-hour door staff, a live-in Resident Manager, two bike storage rooms, a gym, a children's playroom, three common terraces with incredible views, a Residents Lounge with a terrace, plus a conference and game room.

Luxury living is not all that One Hanson offers. It is perfectly situated at the juncture of 5 of Brooklyn's most desirable and vibrant neighborhoods: Ft. Greene, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, Park Slope and Prospect Heights. You will never tire of the unique flavors and amenities of each neighborhood, all within blocks! A short list of more conveniences: Barclays Center, Atlantic Terminal, BAM, direct access to the 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R trains and the LIRR.