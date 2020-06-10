All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

1 Hanson Place

1 Hanson Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Hanson Place, Brooklyn, NY 11243
Fort Greene

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-F · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
bike storage
This immaculate and spacious one bedroom rental is a luxurious haven nestled in the iconic One Hanson Place condominium building. The living room offers unobstructed southern views all the way to the Verrazzano Bridge, while the bedroom looks out on the Manhattan skyline. The open kitchen features lava stone counters, Viking appliances, dishwasher and a convenient breakfast bar. This apartment is graced with 10'5 beamed ceilings, Brazilian chestnut flooring throughout, 2 enormous closets, in-unit washer/dryer, and additional private storage in the basement.

One Hanson Place offers all the amenities you would expect in a luxury building: 24-hour door staff, a live-in Resident Manager, two bike storage rooms, a gym, a childrens playroom, three common terraces with incredible views, a Residents Lounge with a terrace, plus a conference and game room.

This immaculate and spacious one bedroom rental is a luxurious haven nestled in the iconic One Hanson Place condominium building. The living room offers unobstructed southern views all the way to the Verrazzano Bridge, while the bedroom looks out on the Manhattan skyline. The open kitchen features lava stone counters, Viking appliances, dishwasher and a convenient breakfast bar. This apartment is graced with 10'5 beamed ceilings, Brazilian chestnut flooring throughout, 2 enormous closets, in-unit washer/dryer, and additional private storage in the basement.

One Hanson Place offers all the amenities you would expect in a luxury building: 24-hour door staff, a live-in Resident Manager, two bike storage rooms, a gym, a childrens playroom, three common terraces with incredible views, a Residents Lounge with a terrace, plus a conference and game room.

Luxury living is not all that One Hanson offers. It is perfectly situated at the juncture of 5 of Brooklyns most desirable and vibrant neighborhoods: Ft. Greene, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, Park Slope and Prospect Heights. You will never tire of the unique flavors and amenities of each neighborhood, all within blocks! A short list of more conveniences: Barclays Center, Atlantic Terminal, BAM, direct access to the 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R trains and the LIRR.
One Hanson Place offers all the amenities you would expect in a luxury building: 24-hour door staff, a live-in Resident Manager, two bike storage rooms, a gym, a children's playroom, three common terraces with incredible views, a Residents Lounge with a terrace, plus a conference and game room.
Luxury living is not all that One Hanson offers. It is perfectly situated at the juncture of 5 of Brooklyn's most desirable and vibrant neighborhoods: Ft. Greene, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, Park Slope and Prospect Heights. You will never tire of the unique flavors and amenities of each neighborhood, all within blocks! A short list of more conveniences: Barclays Center, Atlantic Terminal, BAM, direct access to the 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R trains and the LIRR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Hanson Place have any available units?
1 Hanson Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Hanson Place have?
Some of 1 Hanson Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Hanson Place currently offering any rent specials?
1 Hanson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Hanson Place pet-friendly?
No, 1 Hanson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1 Hanson Place offer parking?
No, 1 Hanson Place does not offer parking.
Does 1 Hanson Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Hanson Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Hanson Place have a pool?
No, 1 Hanson Place does not have a pool.
Does 1 Hanson Place have accessible units?
No, 1 Hanson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Hanson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Hanson Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Hanson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Hanson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
