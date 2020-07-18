8410 Eldora #2020

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool hot tub

Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd story Fully Furnished Condo with views of the community pool and hot tub from a private

large covered porch with private gate. Laminate wood floors in common room and carpet in the bedroom. All appliances included

with large breakfast bar. Both bedrooms have beautiful queen sized beds with high end mattresses and ceiling fans. Both

bedrooms also have solar screen on the windows. The living room is spacious, with a high end Italian leather Natuzzi sofa, and a

desk that’s great for working from home. Great location across the street from Spring Valley Metro Police Station in a gated community that allows for walking to shopping & parks.



Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by 2 current Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788994)