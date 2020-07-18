All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8410 Eldora #2020

8410 Eldora Avenue · (702) 990-0808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8410 Eldora Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89117
The Lakes-Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8410 Eldora #2020 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
hot tub
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd story Fully Furnished Condo with views of the community pool and hot tub from a private
large covered porch with private gate. Laminate wood floors in common room and carpet in the bedroom. All appliances included
with large breakfast bar. Both bedrooms have beautiful queen sized beds with high end mattresses and ceiling fans. Both
bedrooms also have solar screen on the windows. The living room is spacious, with a high end Italian leather Natuzzi sofa, and a
desk that’s great for working from home. Great location across the street from Spring Valley Metro Police Station in a gated community that allows for walking to shopping & parks.

Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by 2 current Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Eldora #2020 have any available units?
8410 Eldora #2020 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8410 Eldora #2020 have?
Some of 8410 Eldora #2020's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Eldora #2020 currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Eldora #2020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Eldora #2020 pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Eldora #2020 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8410 Eldora #2020 offer parking?
No, 8410 Eldora #2020 does not offer parking.
Does 8410 Eldora #2020 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Eldora #2020 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Eldora #2020 have a pool?
Yes, 8410 Eldora #2020 has a pool.
Does 8410 Eldora #2020 have accessible units?
No, 8410 Eldora #2020 does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Eldora #2020 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 Eldora #2020 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 Eldora #2020 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8410 Eldora #2020 does not have units with air conditioning.
