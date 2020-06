Amenities

This fully furnished beautiful 4 BR is absolutely perfect. From the vaulted ceilings to the wood flooring, everything about this home is amazing and full upgraded. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and looks like an absolute paradise just waiting to be enjoyed. The home has a fireplace in the living room as well as a well-sized kitchen. A full 3 car garage tops everything off!