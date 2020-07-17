All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2725 Rosanna Street

2725 South Rosanna Street · (702) 250-7594
Location

2725 South Rosanna Street, Spring Valley, NV 89117
The Lakes-Country Club

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3516 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming 5 bed/3 bath two story home in South Summerlin. Three car attached garage. Grand entry foyer. Formal living & dining rooms. Separate family room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, an island, pantry, and a breakfast nook! Bedroom downstairs! Custom office with lots of built-ins! Lots of tile flooring! Ceiling fans. Loft area upstairs. Large master suite has custom closets & a sitting area. Master bath has double sinks and a separate tub and shower! Spacious bedrooms! Secondary bathroom upstairs also has double sinks. Huge backyard with a pool, spa, covered patio, powered shed, & RV parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Rosanna Street have any available units?
2725 Rosanna Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2725 Rosanna Street have?
Some of 2725 Rosanna Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Rosanna Street currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Rosanna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Rosanna Street pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Rosanna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 2725 Rosanna Street offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Rosanna Street offers parking.
Does 2725 Rosanna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Rosanna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Rosanna Street have a pool?
Yes, 2725 Rosanna Street has a pool.
Does 2725 Rosanna Street have accessible units?
No, 2725 Rosanna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Rosanna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Rosanna Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Rosanna Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Rosanna Street does not have units with air conditioning.
