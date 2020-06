Amenities

dishwasher carport microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy condo unit is fully furnished to make you feel right at home. Condo w/ 1 bed & 1 bath on 1st floor, sep liv room, & sep dine area & kitchen. Liv room has 2 sofas, TV & all the comforts of home whether you are visiting short term or here for a long stay. Condo is conveniently located near Las Vegas Strip for access for vacationers or individuals working nearby. Includes an assigned covered carport and secured gated entry and secured mailbox.