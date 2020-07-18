615 S Royal Crest Circle #8

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

615 Royal Crest Circle / MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!!



Cozy 1 Bed & 1 Bath condo on the 2nd floor. Beautiful distressed wood laminate flooring, plush carpet in bedroom, 4" baseboards & custom paint and upgraded kitchen. Beautiful complex w/community pool, shade trees and covered parking. Large laundry room on-site for tenant convenience as well as a sparkling community pool! Near distance to UNLV.



**Tenant will be required to obtain & maintain Renter's Insurance during tenancy.**



To view a virtual tour, copy link below into your browser and will direct you to the tour.

https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-flyer/las/2198879



DIRECTIONS:

East on Twain on Paradise, :LEFT on Palos Verdes St. Turn RIGHT (2nd turn) into the community parking. Building 615 will be on your Left. Unit #8 will be on the 2nd floor of opposite side of the building.



**All prices are subject to change without notice.



For Showing contact agent Noe Avila (725)44-4724, email: noe@americanalv.com



Or, AR Rental (A Door Opening Service) at 702-290-5695.



No Pets Allowed



