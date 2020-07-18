All apartments in Paradise
615 S Royal Crest Circle #8
615 S Royal Crest Circle #8

615 South Royal Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

615 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV 89169

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
615 Royal Crest Circle / MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!!

Cozy 1 Bed & 1 Bath condo on the 2nd floor. Beautiful distressed wood laminate flooring, plush carpet in bedroom, 4" baseboards & custom paint and upgraded kitchen. Beautiful complex w/community pool, shade trees and covered parking. Large laundry room on-site for tenant convenience as well as a sparkling community pool! Near distance to UNLV.

**Tenant will be required to obtain & maintain Renter's Insurance during tenancy.**

To view a virtual tour, copy link below into your browser and will direct you to the tour.
https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-flyer/las/2198879

DIRECTIONS:
East on Twain on Paradise, :LEFT on Palos Verdes St. Turn RIGHT (2nd turn) into the community parking. Building 615 will be on your Left. Unit #8 will be on the 2nd floor of opposite side of the building.

**All prices are subject to change without notice.

For Showing contact agent Noe Avila (725)44-4724, email: noe@americanalv.com

Or, AR Rental (A Door Opening Service) at 702-290-5695.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 have any available units?
615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 have?
Some of 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 currently offering any rent specials?
615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 pet-friendly?
No, 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 offer parking?
Yes, 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 offers parking.
Does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 have a pool?
Yes, 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 has a pool.
Does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 have accessible units?
No, 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 S Royal Crest Circle #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
