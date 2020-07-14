Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage business center clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access online portal

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Welcome to your new home at The Boulevard Apartments. Our gated community offers affordable and pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent on the east side of beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. We have room for everyone from a single professional to a growing family and anyone in between. If you're looking for an apartment in a great location near work and fun, The Boulevard puts you right where you want to be. With easy access to the freeway and public transportation, you'll enjoy all Las Vegas has to offer. When you're not exploring the city, take a dip in our gorgeous outdoor swimming pool or take advantage of our well-equipped fitness center. Whatever your needs, The Boulevard has you covered.