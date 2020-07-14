All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

The Boulevard

3050 S Nellis Blvd · (702) 747-2058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1141 · Avail. now

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1146 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1099 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,077

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 1078 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Welcome to your new home at The Boulevard Apartments. Our gated community offers affordable and pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent on the east side of beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. We have room for everyone from a single professional to a growing family and anyone in between. If you're looking for an apartment in a great location near work and fun, The Boulevard puts you right where you want to be. With easy access to the freeway and public transportation, you'll enjoy all Las Vegas has to offer. When you're not exploring the city, take a dip in our gorgeous outdoor swimming pool or take advantage of our well-equipped fitness center. Whatever your needs, The Boulevard has you covered.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Car ports 1 assigned, open lot. Other, 1 space/unit, assigned. Residents have one assigned covered parking space. Guest can park in open uncovered spaces. Please call for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Boulevard have any available units?
The Boulevard has 4 units available starting at $907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Boulevard have?
Some of The Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
The Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, The Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does The Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, The Boulevard offers parking.
Does The Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, The Boulevard has a pool.
Does The Boulevard have accessible units?
No, The Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does The Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

