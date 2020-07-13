Apartment List
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ

3 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
7 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 Unit Available
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
3440 Florence Ave
3440 Florence Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1293 sqft
3440 Florence Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - WINTER VACATION RENTAL Are you looking for a home in the desired Bullhead City area for the winter??? Well look no further.

1 Unit Available
Desert Foothills Estates
2980 Camino Encanto
2980 Camino Encanto, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Home built in 1999 with 2bdrms,den/office, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. 1400 SqFt. Landscaped front and rear yard. Well built home, features split floor plan, breakfast area, laundry room. Master bath has a large garden tub.

1 Unit Available
Holiday Shores
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.

1 Unit Available
Arroyo Vista Estates
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.

1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
2576 Ridge Run Ave
2576 Ridge Run Ave, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1785 sqft
Home built in 1999 @1785sqft with 3bdrm, 2bths, laundry room with gas and electric hookups. Split floor plan with a center kitchen. One Small Dog w/owner pre-approval & $325 Deposit. No Cats. Owner pays trash and sewer. schedule showings at bhcrent.

1 Unit Available
Riviera
2156 Del Rey Drive
2156 Del Rey Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1374 sqft
This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close.

1 Unit Available
2244 MOUNTAINSIDE Drive
2244 Mountainside Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fox Creek. Split floor plan, laundry room, 2 car attached garage, Fully landscaped front and back, backyard fenced (block), covered patio, community park. Pets to be approved by owner. NO CATS

1 Unit Available
Palo Verde Place
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.

1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)

1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
859 Warren Road
859 Warren Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen/living room with a fireplace. The entire house has been freshly painted and all new flooring. There is an inside washer/dryer area. The backyard is fenced and there is a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
Riviera
2120 Hermosa Dr
2120 Hermosa Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$595
528 sqft
bhcrent.com Pets allowed with Owner's approval, 528 Sq. Ft. 2 bedroom 1 bath Single Mobile Home. NO CENTRAL A/C WINDOW UNITS ONLY. Ready to rent.
Results within 1 mile of Bullhead City

1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3440 Dry Gulch
3440 Dry Gulch Drive, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
55+ Townhouse - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse in quiet 55+ community! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5869708)
Results within 5 miles of Bullhead City
8 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$649
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.

1 Unit Available
Laughlin
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.

July 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report. Bullhead City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bullhead City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bullhead City rents held steady over the past month

Bullhead City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bullhead City stand at $674 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. Bullhead City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bullhead City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Bullhead City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bullhead City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bullhead City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bullhead City's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

