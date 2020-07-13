/
pet friendly apartments
133 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Section Seven
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
61 Units Available
Mira Villas
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,490
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Mira Villas
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2125 Alcova Ridge Drive
2125 Alcova Ridge Drive, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
4578 sqft
2125 Alcova Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 Located in 24 hour guard gated Red Rock Country Club, West Gate with a view of the golf course and mountains.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
10474 Howling Coyote
10474 West Howling Coyote Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1983 sqft
Just steps away from a lovely park. Beautiful home within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin. Features a long driveway and a two car garage. Back yard has fruit trees. Kitchen has granite counters, tile floors and a large island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 Cape Cod Landing Dr
1815 Cape Cod Landing Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2909 sqft
SUMMERLIN VILLAGE - BEAUTIFUL THREE (3) STORY HOME IN DESIRABLE SUMMERLIN WEST COMMUNITY. JUST WEST OF 215 FREEWAY AND 5 MINUTE WALK TO RED ROCK RESORT AND CASINO.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siena
10366 Premia Place
10366 Premia Place, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2216 sqft
DUAL MASTER LOCATED IN THE SIENA 55+ COMMUNITY - Magnificent Siena 55+ Community located on a Corner Golf Course View. Spacious open floor plan with dual master suites. Freshly painted and new flooring through-out the home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
10792 WALLFLOWER AVE
10792 Wallflower Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2056 sqft
Splendid Summerlin South home close to CC 215, Gardens Park and schools. - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Summerlin with two toned paint, immaculately landscaped large backyard, beautiful 3 bedroom with LOFT in the heart of SUMMERLIN.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11040 Evvie Lane
11040 Evvie Lane, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1772 sqft
11040 Evvie Lane Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom House In The Heart Of Summerlin! - Welcome To Fall In Love With This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
25 Units Available
Peccole Ranch
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
26 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,283
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,213
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
28 Units Available
Peccole Ranch
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,086
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1322 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,345
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1752 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Elysian at Flamingo Apartments in Las Vegas.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
27 Units Available
The Section Seven
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Mira Villas
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,205
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canyon Villas is a gated luxury rental community featuring a full list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, and a sparkling pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
6 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,174
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
The Section Seven
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1035 sqft
Life at Breakers provides all the benefits of luxury rental living while perfectly situated adjacent to Summerlin, one of Las Vegas' most sought after areas.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Mira Villas
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
612 DELTA RIO ST
612 Delta Rio Street, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2461 sqft
Superb Summerlin home in a gated community close to parks, schools, shopping and restaurants. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; wood flooring downstairs, bedrooms have carpet.
