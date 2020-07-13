/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Laughlin, NV
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$649
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3440 Dry Gulch
3440 Dry Gulch Drive, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
55+ Townhouse - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse in quiet 55+ community! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5869708)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.
Results within 1 mile of Laughlin
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1373 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Shores
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
2156 Del Rey Drive
2156 Del Rey Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1374 sqft
This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Palo Verde Place
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
2120 Hermosa Dr
2120 Hermosa Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$595
528 sqft
bhcrent.com Pets allowed with Owner's approval, 528 Sq. Ft. 2 bedroom 1 bath Single Mobile Home. NO CENTRAL A/C WINDOW UNITS ONLY. Ready to rent.
Results within 5 miles of Laughlin
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
3440 Florence Ave
3440 Florence Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1293 sqft
3440 Florence Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - WINTER VACATION RENTAL Are you looking for a home in the desired Bullhead City area for the winter??? Well look no further.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Desert Foothills Estates
2980 Camino Encanto
2980 Camino Encanto, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Home built in 1999 with 2bdrms,den/office, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. 1400 SqFt. Landscaped front and rear yard. Well built home, features split floor plan, breakfast area, laundry room. Master bath has a large garden tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Vista Estates
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
2576 Ridge Run Ave
2576 Ridge Run Ave, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1785 sqft
Home built in 1999 @1785sqft with 3bdrm, 2bths, laundry room with gas and electric hookups. Split floor plan with a center kitchen. One Small Dog w/owner pre-approval & $325 Deposit. No Cats. Owner pays trash and sewer. schedule showings at bhcrent.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2244 MOUNTAINSIDE Drive
2244 Mountainside Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fox Creek. Split floor plan, laundry room, 2 car attached garage, Fully landscaped front and back, backyard fenced (block), covered patio, community park. Pets to be approved by owner. NO CATS
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
859 Warren Road
859 Warren Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen/living room with a fireplace. The entire house has been freshly painted and all new flooring. There is an inside washer/dryer area. The backyard is fenced and there is a 2 car garage.