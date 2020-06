Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

As seen in Architectural Digest. This amazing condo has been imagined and crafted by NYC-based restaurant designers, Home Studios. Pickled-oak flooring and an emphasis on natural materials. Concrete and plaster add texture to wood furnishings. Patinated finishes are found throughout, in brass fittings and iron metalwork. Custom lighting. Strip views. Fully furnished including artwork. A one-of-a-kind residence for those with great taste.