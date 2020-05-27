All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like Ventana Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
Ventana Canyon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Ventana Canyon

1250 American Pacific Dr · (702) 323-5124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
Gibson Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89074
Gibson Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 2923 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 1221 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2214 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Unit 2113 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventana Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
As a one-of-a-kind apartment community just outside of Las Vegas, Ventana Canyon has everything you’ve been looking for in a place to live. We have a thorough selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Henderson, NV. You’ll find gourmet kitchens, private patios and balconies, and massive walk-in closets. Stylish and comfortable, these apartment homes were designed for the ultimate interurban lifestyle. Ventana Canyon also offers a slew of convenient amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and much more. It’s all waiting for you just 20 minutes outside of Las Vegas. Apply for an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ventana Canyon have any available units?
Ventana Canyon has 9 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Ventana Canyon have?
Some of Ventana Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventana Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Ventana Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ventana Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Ventana Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Ventana Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Ventana Canyon offers parking.
Does Ventana Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ventana Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventana Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Ventana Canyon has a pool.
Does Ventana Canyon have accessible units?
No, Ventana Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does Ventana Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ventana Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ventana Canyon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr
Henderson, NV 89014
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd
Henderson, NV 89014
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89015
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St
Henderson, NV 89012

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity