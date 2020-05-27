Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

As a one-of-a-kind apartment community just outside of Las Vegas, Ventana Canyon has everything you’ve been looking for in a place to live. We have a thorough selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Henderson, NV. You’ll find gourmet kitchens, private patios and balconies, and massive walk-in closets. Stylish and comfortable, these apartment homes were designed for the ultimate interurban lifestyle. Ventana Canyon also offers a slew of convenient amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and much more. It’s all waiting for you just 20 minutes outside of Las Vegas. Apply for an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV today!