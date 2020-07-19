All apartments in Henderson
85 DAY TRADE Street
85 DAY TRADE Street

85 Day Trade Street · No Longer Available
Location

85 Day Trade Street, Henderson, NV 89074
Gibson Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Multiple apps here... What a property! Location location location! Almost 1200 sq feet 2 bed 2 bath townhouse in a wonderful Gated community w/pool in GV. Just freshly painted and move in ready. Single story living on the 2nd floor. 1 car attached garage! All appliances included. Master bed with big walk in closet. Rent does include water/trash/sewer. Year on your job and 650 min credit score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

