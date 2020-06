Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fully furnished short term corporate rental home, utilities included. This is a beautiful home! Balcony off master has wonderful

views of Strip, city, and mountains! Just updated with new furniture, decor, flat screen Tv's and more. Home features tile flooring,

baseboards, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, large private yard and so much more. Community is gated, has 2 pools,

playground and a great location. This is a must see