Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

676 Doubleshot Lane Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 5 bed home with resort style backyard!! - Wonderful 5 bed home with soaring ceilings, gorgeous wood flooring, and neutral color palette throughout. Handsome fireplace, loft, balcony, and 3 car garage! Upgraded kitchen opens to family room w/ss appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, & center island. One bed downstairs. Master upstairs w/walk in closet & adjoining spa like bath. Resort style backyard has built in BBQ, pool & spa, and covered patio!



Rate listed is for a traditional one year lease. Please inquire about monthly rates!



Cleaning Fee: $299



