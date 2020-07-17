Amenities
676 Doubleshot Lane Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 5 bed home with resort style backyard!! - Wonderful 5 bed home with soaring ceilings, gorgeous wood flooring, and neutral color palette throughout. Handsome fireplace, loft, balcony, and 3 car garage! Upgraded kitchen opens to family room w/ss appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, & center island. One bed downstairs. Master upstairs w/walk in closet & adjoining spa like bath. Resort style backyard has built in BBQ, pool & spa, and covered patio!
Rate listed is for a traditional one year lease. Please inquire about monthly rates!
Cleaning Fee: $299
(RLNE4558626)