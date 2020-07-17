All apartments in Henderson
676 Doubleshot Lane

676 Doubleshot Lane · (702) 745-1205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

676 Doubleshot Lane, Henderson, NV 89052
Southfork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 676 Doubleshot Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$4,999

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3779 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
676 Doubleshot Lane Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 5 bed home with resort style backyard!! - Wonderful 5 bed home with soaring ceilings, gorgeous wood flooring, and neutral color palette throughout. Handsome fireplace, loft, balcony, and 3 car garage! Upgraded kitchen opens to family room w/ss appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, & center island. One bed downstairs. Master upstairs w/walk in closet & adjoining spa like bath. Resort style backyard has built in BBQ, pool & spa, and covered patio!

Rate listed is for a traditional one year lease. Please inquire about monthly rates!

Cleaning Fee: $299

(RLNE4558626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Doubleshot Lane have any available units?
676 Doubleshot Lane has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Doubleshot Lane have?
Some of 676 Doubleshot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Doubleshot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
676 Doubleshot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Doubleshot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 676 Doubleshot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 676 Doubleshot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 676 Doubleshot Lane offers parking.
Does 676 Doubleshot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Doubleshot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Doubleshot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 676 Doubleshot Lane has a pool.
Does 676 Doubleshot Lane have accessible units?
No, 676 Doubleshot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Doubleshot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Doubleshot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
