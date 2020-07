Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This is a beaitufl fully furnished home located in a wonderful South Green Valley neighborhood close to shopping and parks as well as easy access to the 215 Beltway. The backyard offers unparalleled privacy with no neighbors, a large patio area as well as in ground pool and spa. The interior offers lots of natural lighting, stylish lighting and bamboo flooring.