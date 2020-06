Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

MUST SEE THIS STUNNING BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN MACDONALD HIGHLANDS HILLSIDE HOME BY CHRISTOPHER HOMES. VERTICAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST WITH AMAZING CITY/STRIP VIEWS. THIS MODERN MASTERPIECE OFFERS 2 MASTER SUITES, DEN, 3 BATHROOMS WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE LV VALLEY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/10 FT CEILINGS, GOURMET KITCHEN W/TOP OFTHE LINE SS APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, 2 BALCONY'S, IMPECCABLE INTERIOR FINISHES! THIS LUXURY RENTAL WILL NOT LAST!