Henderson, NV
382 Rushing Creek Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

382 Rushing Creek Ct

382 Rushing Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

382 Rushing Creek Court, Henderson, NV 89014
Green Valley North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Single Story with a Pool! - Single story home, corner lot with a pool! Three beds, two baths, two car garage with a backyard oasis! Upgrades and newly remodeled interior throughout. Monthly rent price includes pool and lawn service. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in shower, and so much more!

Each adult 18+ must apply separately, $55 app fee per person. Upon a approval, tenants pay $99 admin fee and security deposit. At move in tenants pay pro rated rent.

https://apply.rentscreener.com/blackbird-realty/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Rushing Creek Ct have any available units?
382 Rushing Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Rushing Creek Ct have?
Some of 382 Rushing Creek Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Rushing Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
382 Rushing Creek Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Rushing Creek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Rushing Creek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 382 Rushing Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 382 Rushing Creek Ct does offer parking.
Does 382 Rushing Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Rushing Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Rushing Creek Ct have a pool?
Yes, 382 Rushing Creek Ct has a pool.
Does 382 Rushing Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 382 Rushing Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Rushing Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Rushing Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
