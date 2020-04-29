382 Rushing Creek Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Single Story with a Pool! - Single story home, corner lot with a pool! Three beds, two baths, two car garage with a backyard oasis! Upgrades and newly remodeled interior throughout. Monthly rent price includes pool and lawn service. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in shower, and so much more!



Each adult 18+ must apply separately, $55 app fee per person. Upon a approval, tenants pay $99 admin fee and security deposit. At move in tenants pay pro rated rent.



https://apply.rentscreener.com/blackbird-realty/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845809)