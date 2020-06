Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool basketball court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Come view this brand new, never lived in home! This 3 bedroom homes features 9 foot ceilings, a spacious kitchen with large granite island, and natural light throughout the home. This new home is a corner lot with a long driveway! Community features many parks, water parks, pools, basketball courts and soccer fields. This new home is minutes from the new Raiders practice facility, new Costco, and many other shopping and dining. Come see today!