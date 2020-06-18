3037 Monroe Park Rd

Amenities

. Available now, move-in ready

. Spacious 1,482 sq. ft. single-story home with several recent upgrades

. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, a separate pantry and spacious eat-in dining area. All appliances included

. Master bedroom features a large bay window with a view of the beautifully landscaped backyard, an oversized shower in the master bath with a convenient bench seat and hand rail, double-sinks, a linen closet and upgraded cabinet hardware. Large walk-in closet with two levels of shelving completes the master bedroom suite.

. Guest bedroom includes upgraded carpet and guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combo

. Laundry room with washer and dryer included and built-in overhead cabinetry

. Two-car garage featuring epoxy flooring and built in cabinets for even more storage

. Covered patio with ceiling fan in backyard, and large front entry courtyard complete with a fountain.

. Premium window coverings throughout

. Front security door installed and home is also wired for an alarm system

. Near St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport intersection

. Friendly, quiet neighborhood close to many amenities.

. Located in Sun City Anthem, a ï¿½??Vibrant Resort Community Living for Active Adults.ï¿½?? . Offering many amenities with three clubhouses and 60+ clubs to choose from to get involved.

. Just minutes from the new Raiderï¿½??s Practice Facility and planned development, The Village, a new retail development center slated to open in 2020.

. Lease terms ï¿½?? 12-month lease

Tenant required to pass background check/tenant screening

Professionally managed by PMI Henderson ï¿½?? contact us at 702-330-5033 for more information and to schedule a showing.



Nearby Parks

. Capriola Park

. Solista Park



Shopping

. Target

. Marshalls

. TJ Maxx Home



Grocery

. Smiths

. Albertsons

. Vonï¿½??s

. Trader Joes



Restaurants

. Jolly Beans Cafe

. Rounders Anthem

. Buckmans