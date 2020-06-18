3037 Monroe Park Rd

Amenities
. Available now, move-in ready
. Spacious 1,482 sq. ft. single-story home with several recent upgrades
. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, a separate pantry and spacious eat-in dining area. All appliances included
. Master bedroom features a large bay window with a view of the beautifully landscaped backyard, an oversized shower in the master bath with a convenient bench seat and hand rail, double-sinks, a linen closet and upgraded cabinet hardware. Large walk-in closet with two levels of shelving completes the master bedroom suite.
. Guest bedroom includes upgraded carpet and guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combo
. Laundry room with washer and dryer included and built-in overhead cabinetry
. Two-car garage featuring epoxy flooring and built in cabinets for even more storage
. Covered patio with ceiling fan in backyard, and large front entry courtyard complete with a fountain.
. Premium window coverings throughout
. Front security door installed and home is also wired for an alarm system
. Near St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport intersection
. Friendly, quiet neighborhood close to many amenities.
. Located in Sun City Anthem, a ï¿½??Vibrant Resort Community Living for Active Adults.ï¿½?? . Offering many amenities with three clubhouses and 60+ clubs to choose from to get involved.
. Just minutes from the new Raiderï¿½??s Practice Facility and planned development, The Village, a new retail development center slated to open in 2020.
. Lease terms ï¿½?? 12-month lease
Tenant required to pass background check/tenant screening
Professionally managed by PMI Henderson ï¿½?? contact us at 702-330-5033 for more information and to schedule a showing.
Nearby Parks
. Capriola Park
. Solista Park
Shopping
. Target
. Marshalls
. TJ Maxx Home
Grocery
. Smiths
. Albertsons
. Vonï¿½??s
. Trader Joes
Restaurants
. Jolly Beans Cafe
. Rounders Anthem
. Buckmans