Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

3037 Monroe Park Rd

3037 Monroe Park Road · (702) 330-5033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3037 Monroe Park Road, Henderson, NV 89052
Sun City Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
. Available now, move-in ready
. Spacious 1,482 sq. ft. single-story home with several recent upgrades
. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, a separate pantry and spacious eat-in dining area. All appliances included
. Master bedroom features a large bay window with a view of the beautifully landscaped backyard, an oversized shower in the master bath with a convenient bench seat and hand rail, double-sinks, a linen closet and upgraded cabinet hardware. Large walk-in closet with two levels of shelving completes the master bedroom suite.
. Guest bedroom includes upgraded carpet and guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combo
. Laundry room with washer and dryer included and built-in overhead cabinetry
. Two-car garage featuring epoxy flooring and built in cabinets for even more storage
. Covered patio with ceiling fan in backyard, and large front entry courtyard complete with a fountain.
. Premium window coverings throughout
. Front security door installed and home is also wired for an alarm system
. Near St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport intersection
. Friendly, quiet neighborhood close to many amenities.
. Located in Sun City Anthem, a ï¿½??Vibrant Resort Community Living for Active Adults.ï¿½?? . Offering many amenities with three clubhouses and 60+ clubs to choose from to get involved.
. Just minutes from the new Raiderï¿½??s Practice Facility and planned development, The Village, a new retail development center slated to open in 2020.
. Lease terms ï¿½?? 12-month lease
Tenant required to pass background check/tenant screening
Professionally managed by PMI Henderson ï¿½?? contact us at 702-330-5033 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Nearby Parks
. Capriola Park
. Solista Park

Shopping
. Target
. Marshalls
. TJ Maxx Home

Grocery
. Smiths
. Albertsons
. Vonï¿½??s
. Trader Joes

Restaurants
. Jolly Beans Cafe
. Rounders Anthem
. Buckmans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Monroe Park Rd have any available units?
3037 Monroe Park Rd has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Monroe Park Rd have?
Some of 3037 Monroe Park Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Monroe Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Monroe Park Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Monroe Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Monroe Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 3037 Monroe Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Monroe Park Rd does offer parking.
Does 3037 Monroe Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3037 Monroe Park Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Monroe Park Rd have a pool?
No, 3037 Monroe Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Monroe Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 3037 Monroe Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Monroe Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Monroe Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
