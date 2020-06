Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands. This home is only available on a month-to-month basis. It has 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, 2639 square feet, and is available now. You'll enjoy a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and all appliances. Laundry room is located on the main floor (washer/dryer not included). Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.



Tenants:

o Application fee $37 per applicant 18 years and older

o Responsible for sign up/pay all utilities

o Lease setup fee $50

o Renters insurance can be provided



If interested, contact Brigham at (702)613-9282 and Bredd@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property