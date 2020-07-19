2737 Drumlanrig St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Anthem Home - Innova Realty 702-625-5720 - Move-In Ready! Very clean property in Anthem. Granite counter tops, covered patio and balcony off main living area. Master bedroom upstairs, two other bedrooms downstairs. Secluded backyard and low maintenance landscaping.



App Fee is $75 per applicant, non-refundable. All 18 yr-old and over must apply. Apply online at www.Innova-PM.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (last 2 months pay-stubs or last 2 yr tax return). Client/Agent to verify all info. Tenant to pay one-time $150 Non-refund Admin. Fee before move-in. Tenant to pay Trash $35/Mo included in the rent. Renters insurance required prior move-in. Property can be hold only for up to 14 days from application date. Owner will consider small dog. Property is rented in as-is condition.

Questions? Contact us at info@innovarm.com or 702-625-5720.



No Cats Allowed



