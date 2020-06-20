1638 Singing Sands Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to your new home and just in time for summer! Enjoy this beautifully furnished home with all it has to offer. This home has a huge open floor plan with tile throughout aside from the carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has granite countertops with stunning tiled backsplash, state of the art stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating for four. The master bedroom is very spacious while the master bathroom has duel sinks, gorgeous counters, separate shower and a roman tub. The back yard is an outdoor lover’s dream come true, whether you prefer your privacy or enjoy company by the pool, this is the place to be!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

