Henderson, NV
1638 Singing Sands Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

1638 Singing Sands Avenue

1638 Singing Sands Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Singing Sands Avenue, Henderson, NV 89014
Whitney Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Welcome to your new home and just in time for summer! Enjoy this beautifully furnished home with all it has to offer. This home has a huge open floor plan with tile throughout aside from the carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has granite countertops with stunning tiled backsplash, state of the art stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating for four. The master bedroom is very spacious while the master bathroom has duel sinks, gorgeous counters, separate shower and a roman tub. The back yard is an outdoor lover's dream come true, whether you prefer your privacy or enjoy company by the pool, this is the place to be!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Singing Sands Avenue have any available units?
1638 Singing Sands Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Singing Sands Avenue have?
Some of 1638 Singing Sands Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Singing Sands Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Singing Sands Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Singing Sands Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 Singing Sands Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1638 Singing Sands Avenue offer parking?
No, 1638 Singing Sands Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1638 Singing Sands Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 Singing Sands Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Singing Sands Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1638 Singing Sands Avenue has a pool.
Does 1638 Singing Sands Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1638 Singing Sands Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Singing Sands Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 Singing Sands Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
