10 Greely Club Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

*GORGEOUS UPGRADED FURNISHED HOME IN THE ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB!!** - ELEGANT DESIGN- FULLY FURNISHED, IMMACULATE 1 STORY CUSTOM, TRAVERTINE FLOORS, 4 ENSUITE BDRMS+A SEP OFFICE/DEN/MEDIA/GAME RM, FABULOUS GRANITE ISLAND KITCHEN OPENS TO HUGE FAMRM DESIGNER F/P WALL,SURR SPEAKERS,SS APPLS, 2 DISHWASHERS.BI REFRIG, BUTLERS PANTRY/BI WINE COOLNG SYSTEM CABINETS, EXQUISITE POWDER RM, POOL/SPA INFLOOR CLEANING SYSTEM, MARBLE FLOORS, WATERFALL POOL & SPA!! MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! HUGE COVERED PATIO IN REAR YARD! HUGE PATCH OF SYNTHETIC GRASS ON SIDE OF HOUSE FOR PETS OR PLAYING. BUILT-IN-BBQ IN REAR YARD! FRONT COURT YARD WHEN YOU WALK UP TO THE HOME WITH A UNBELIEVABLE LARGE & BEAUTIFUL FRONT DOOR! NUMEROUS TV'S IN GREAT ROOM, PERFECT FOR ANY SPORTS FAN!! SEPARATE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM & FANCY MASTER BATH WITH JETTED TUB & VANITY AREA! PROPERTY IS FURNISHED WITH UPGRADED FURNITURE & DECOR. YOU'LL BE HIGHLY IMPRESSED WITH THIS ELEGANT & BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THEE "ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB". HOME IS ALSO IN ITS OWN GATED COMMUNITY WITH-IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY!! PROPERTY INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES & EVEN WEEKLY POOL SERVICE!!! (NO PETS PLEASE)



**FOR SHOWINGS OF THIS HOME PLEASE CALL TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT WITH OUR SHOWING AGENT: 702-210-9993



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2190696)