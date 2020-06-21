Rent Calculator
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
2938 Sierra Dr NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2938 Sierra Dr NE
2938 Sierra Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2938 Sierra Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Bel-Air
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2BR, 1BA, 1CG - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, huge backyard with large shed, new carpet, tile and paint through out.
(RLNE2004725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2938 Sierra Dr NE have any available units?
2938 Sierra Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
Is 2938 Sierra Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Sierra Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Sierra Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Sierra Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albuquerque
.
Does 2938 Sierra Dr NE offer parking?
No, 2938 Sierra Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 2938 Sierra Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Sierra Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Sierra Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2938 Sierra Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Sierra Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2938 Sierra Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Sierra Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Sierra Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 Sierra Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 Sierra Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
