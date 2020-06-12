Apartment List
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Nor Este
7 Units Available
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1031 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
S Y Jackson
4 Units Available
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1088 sqft
Join the Las Kivas Community. Located in northeast Albuquerque, the location couldn't be better! With Easy Access to major thoroughfares your commute will be a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools are in close proximity.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
1 Unit Available
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1032 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Panorama Heights
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$709
750 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1081 sqft
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Bear Canyon
9 Units Available
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$865
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyards in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Fair West
32 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1252 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Eldorado Heights
11 Units Available
Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Northridge
5 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1094 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Westgate Heights
11 Units Available
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$860
884 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Del Norte
9 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Los Volcanes
19 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$807
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
7 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
S.r. Marmon
5 Units Available
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$853
904 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 10:23pm
$
Altura
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Netherwood Park
1 Unit Available
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
775 sqft
1/2 month FREE-Internet and Cable FREE - Vassar North Thank you for your interest in our beautiful community! The Q @Vassar North is located in a quiet single-home neighborhood north of UNM.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Cottonwood Heights
4 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Panorama Heights
Contact for Availability
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$767
829 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Albuquerque in the Sandia Mountains. Community features covered parking and picnic areas, pools, playground and walking/biking trails. Units have private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
Victory Hills
8 Units Available
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$650
749 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Nueva Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Uptown
9 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Antelope Run
9 Units Available
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
987 sqft
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

