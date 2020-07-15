Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM
42 Apartments For Rent Near UNM
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
27 Units Available
Fair West
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,270
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
10 Units Available
Raynolds Addition
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 09:45 PM
6 Units Available
Altura
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Highland Business
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Netherwood Park
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
775 sqft
Nestled in one of Albuquerque’s most upscale neighborhoods, amidst quiet, single- family homes, The Q at Vassar North features well-crafted, spacious, elegant 2- and 3- bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albuquerque
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$750
749 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Nueva Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair Heights
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair West
Casa Del Rey Norte
124 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
10 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
4 Units Available
Fair West
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Highland Business
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Business
Hacienda Este Apartments
225 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
625 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Business
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Siegel Select - Albuquerque
2500 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$906
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$993
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
900 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Nob Hill
4305 Central Ave NE, #123
4305 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1178 sqft
Careful thought and consideration went into creating a comfortable yet functional space for the residents of The De Anza. With urban contemporary finishes, ceiling heights of 9 feet, all apartments are plug and play cable and internet ready.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Huning Highland Historic District
400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103
400 Copper Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please Note: This home is tenant occupied and requires a 24 hour notice of showing. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wells Park
715 Summer Ave NW
715 Summer Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
715 Summer Ave NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Business
407 Manzano St NE
407 Manzano Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
Totally renovated Nob Hill 3 Bedroom. New forced central heating / refrigerated air system, refinished wood floors, new thermal windows, tons of skylights, and Recently-remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Nob Hill
3339 Central Ave NE Unit 317
3339 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1522 sqft
Amazing loft style 2BR in the The Place at Nob Hill on Central just became available for rent! Walk to bars, restaurants, shopping, UNM and more!! Features include:**Vaulted Ceilings**Real Hardwood Floors**Granite Countertops**Modern Style and
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
North Campus
1244 Columbia Dr NE
1244 Columbia Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
912 sqft
1244 Columbia Dr NE Available 06/10/20 UNMH/ UNM Law School/Med School - Coming Soon This charming home has the perfect floor plan, located near UNMH this 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom has a single car garage offers a large back yard with separate
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Altura
2116 Altura Verde Ln NE
2116 Altura Verde Lane Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2055 sqft
Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in an excellent central location near UNM, hospitals, Nob Hill, and downtown, with easy interstate access. Close to great shopping / restaurants, parks, and golf course.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair West
808 Cardenas Dr NE
808 Cardenas Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1135 sqft
808 Cardenas Dr NE Available 08/15/20 808 Cardenas Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Business
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B
321 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Modern, newer, large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the Eastern edge of Nob Hill. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer included in unit. Refrigerated A/C.