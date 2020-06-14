Apartment List
NM
albuquerque
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM

71 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Raynolds Addition
5 Units Available
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$820
724 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
South San Pedro
6 Units Available
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$768
680 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Cottonwood Heights
2 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Singing Arrow
8 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$774
622 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Renaissance
14 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Fair West
31 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Singing Arrow
4 Units Available
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$656
650 sqft
Whispering Sands Apartments offers a quiet community with plenty of amenities. Apartments here offer luxurious features including refrigerators, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The community is pet friendly and features a pool and basketball court.
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Panorama Heights
Contact for Availability
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$675
629 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Albuquerque in the Sandia Mountains. Community features covered parking and picnic areas, pools, playground and walking/biking trails. Units have private patio/balcony and extra storage.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Highland Business
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Sur Apartments
225 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Eldorado Heights
11 Units Available
Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
539 sqft
Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Del Norte
53 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$749
558 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Panorama Heights
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$639
600 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Reina De Los Altos
10 Units Available
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$699
575 sqft
Close to shopping and dining, with an easy commute to Downtown. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, fireplaces, balconies, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Electronic payments accepted.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 10:23pm
Altura
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Montogmery Park
9 Units Available
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$971
622 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South San Pedro
2 Units Available
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Nob Hill
2 Units Available
Graceland Plaza Apartments
312 Graceland Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$700
686 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
S.r. Marmon
4 Units Available
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
697 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
1 of 2

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
Highland Business
2 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Marquette
4805 Marquette Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
624 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Marquette in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

