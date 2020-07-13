Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

43 Apartments under $800 for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Mall
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$779
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 Available 08/22/20 Jr One Bedroom/One Bath: Birch Floorplan - One Bedroom, One Bath unit available. 593 Sq Ft. Washer and Dryer included in unit. $45.00 monthly charge for water, sewer, and trash. (RLNE3519020)
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Sandia High School Area
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$772
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
7 Units Available
Renaissance
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1195 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Los Volcanes
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
15 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$671
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Westgate Heights
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$660
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1028 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Del Norte
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
883 sqft
Beautiful community with a newly renovated clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises. Recently updated apartments with hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Montogmery Park
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$684
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Panorama Heights
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
767 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Fair West
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$590
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrowhead Pointe is a comfortable apartment community that offers views of the Sandia Mountains. Units feature fireplaces, ovens, ranges, refrigerators and carpet. The community offers on-site laundry and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
South San Pedro
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
12 Units Available
Raynolds Addition
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Montgomery Heights
Rock Creek Apartments
3135 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek Apartments in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Heights
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
La Reina De Los Altos
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
891 sqft
Close to shopping and dining, with an easy commute to Downtown. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, fireplaces, balconies, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Electronic payments accepted.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Singing Arrow
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$769
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
25 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
South San Pedro
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Fair West
Casa Del Rey Norte
124 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft


July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Albuquerque rents increased slightly over the past month

Albuquerque rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $725 for a one-bedroom apartment and $889 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $889 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

