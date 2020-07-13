Apartment List
/
NM
/
albuquerque
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

132 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
4 Units Available
Singing Arrow
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
950 sqft
Whispering Sands Apartments offers a quiet community with plenty of amenities. Apartments here offer luxurious features including refrigerators, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The community is pet friendly and features a pool and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Uptown
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,044
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
9 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Sandia High School Area
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$772
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
883 sqft
Beautiful community with a newly renovated clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises. Recently updated apartments with hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Montogmery Park
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$684
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Nor Este
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,568
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 09:49pm
6 Units Available
Altura
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Fair West
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 03:45am
7 Units Available
Renaissance
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:36am
5 Units Available
San Gabriel
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$927
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 25 and area restaurants and parks. Larger suites with walk-in closets, patios or a balcony, and modern appliances. On-site dog park, clubhouse, grill area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
South San Pedro
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
12 Units Available
Raynolds Addition
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Montgomery Heights
Rock Creek Apartments
3135 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek Apartments in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Fair Heights
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
La Reina De Los Altos
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
891 sqft
Close to shopping and dining, with an easy commute to Downtown. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, fireplaces, balconies, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Electronic payments accepted.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albuquerque
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Singing Arrow
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$769
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Highland Business
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
19 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Netherwood Park
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
775 sqft
Nestled in one of Albuquerque’s most upscale neighborhoods, amidst quiet, single- family homes, The Q at Vassar North features well-crafted, spacious, elegant 2- and 3- bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Uptown
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$895
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.

July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Albuquerque rents increased slightly over the past month

Albuquerque rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $725 for a one-bedroom apartment and $889 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $889 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlbuquerque 3 BedroomsAlbuquerque Accessible ApartmentsAlbuquerque Apartments under $700Albuquerque Apartments under $800
    Albuquerque Apartments with BalconyAlbuquerque Apartments with GarageAlbuquerque Apartments with GymAlbuquerque Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlbuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Apartments with PoolAlbuquerque Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Albuquerque Cheap PlacesAlbuquerque Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlbuquerque Furnished ApartmentsAlbuquerque Luxury PlacesAlbuquerque Pet Friendly PlacesAlbuquerque Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
    Los Lunas, NM

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
    South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
    Nob HillHigh Desert

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of New Mexico-Main Campus
    Central New Mexico Community College