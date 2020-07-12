Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albuquerque apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
9 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Sandia High School Area
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$772
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
883 sqft
Beautiful community with a newly renovated clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises. Recently updated apartments with hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Montogmery Park
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$684
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Nor Este
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,568
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 09:49pm
6 Units Available
Altura
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 03:45am
7 Units Available
Renaissance
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:36am
5 Units Available
San Gabriel
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$927
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 25 and area restaurants and parks. Larger suites with walk-in closets, patios or a balcony, and modern appliances. On-site dog park, clubhouse, grill area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
12 Units Available
Raynolds Addition
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Montgomery Heights
Rock Creek Apartments
3135 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek Apartments in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
La Reina De Los Altos
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
891 sqft
Close to shopping and dining, with an easy commute to Downtown. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, fireplaces, balconies, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Electronic payments accepted.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albuquerque
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Singing Arrow
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$769
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Highland Business
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
19 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Netherwood Park
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
775 sqft
Nestled in one of Albuquerque’s most upscale neighborhoods, amidst quiet, single- family homes, The Q at Vassar North features well-crafted, spacious, elegant 2- and 3- bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Uptown
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$895
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Bear Canyon
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyards in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
12 Units Available
Northridge
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,170
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Business
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 05:59pm
2 Units Available
South San Pedro
French Quarter
1101 Palomas Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$500
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at French Quarter in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Chelwood Vista
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$608
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$693
980 sqft
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
City Guide for Albuquerque, NM

"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Albuquerque, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albuquerque apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

