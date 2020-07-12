Apartment List
/
NM
/
albuquerque
/
westgate heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:36 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Westgate Heights, Albuquerque, NM

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$660
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1028 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1427 Corriz Drive Southwest
1427 Corriz Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1404 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1427 Corriz Drive Southwest in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW
464 Treasure Stone Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1790 sqft
Family Home Rent 2 Own! 4bd, Spacious w/ Large Kitchen! - **THIS HOME IS RENT TO OWN** Light, Bright and Spacious - this one will go fast! Roomy 1,800 sq ft with 4bd, 2Ba, 1cg.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW
9920 Sun Mountain Trail Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1408 sqft
**Application Approved** Beautiful Home in Southwest Albuquerque! - Located in Southwest Albuquerque off Gibson and Blake this home is in a gated community in the Sungate Estates neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10016 Rio Canon Ave SW
10016 Rio Canon Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
10016 Rio Canon Ave SW Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE4914240)
Results within 5 miles of Westgate Heights
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Gold Avenue Southwest
1017 Gold Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1730 sqft
Beautiful Downtown home located less than 1 block from schools and parks. Newly Remodeled! Easy Downtown and Old Town access.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2624 Mares Road SW
2624 Mares Road Southwest, South Valley, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1211 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 1200 sq ft home New flooring New Paint! - Check out this super cute 2 bed 1 bath home. Features Include: New flooring, New Paint, large fenced in yard, off street parking and a spacious kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4960 Butte PL NW
4960 Butte Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
4960 Butte PL NW Available 08/04/20 4960 Butte PL NW Taylor Ranch - 4960 Butte PL NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 This home located in Taylor Ranch is not a pet friendly property. Please visit our website at psforrent.com for more homes to rent.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW
1404 Casa Roja Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
1404 Casa Roja Place NW (Ladera Heights) 3 bed/ 2bath / 2 car garage. - AVAILABLE 2ND WEEK OF JULY.... Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1350 square foot, 2 car garage home in super convenient location.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
715 Summer Ave NW
715 Summer Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
715 Summer Ave NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
919 TUMULUS Drive NE
919 Tumulus Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2633 sqft
**COMING IN AUGUST!**GORGEOUS! Bright & Open 2 story with 2 living areas, formal dining room, spiral staircase, granite counter tops, walk in closets, ceiling fans, double sinks. separate shower, garden tub and balcony in Master bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9601 Mirasol Ave. NW
9601 Mirasol Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
Views from the Westside - 3BR - 2.5BA - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the North West of Albuquerque. Great Views. Wood and ceramic flooring downstairs, open kitchen design with granite countertops.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
832 Sandy Dr NW
832 Sandy Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
832 Sandy Dr NW Available 08/01/20 Beautiful NW Home with Mountain Views Ready to Call Home!! Refrigerated Air!! - This Northwest single story beauty with refrigerated air features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances that will be great

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8307 Casa Negra Court NW
8307 Casa Negra Court Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1255 sqft
Cozy Home in Northwest Albuquerque - This home is located off Unser and Ladera in Northwest Albuquerque in the Tierra Oeste neighborhood area. As you enter into the home there is a spacious open living room available.

1 of 29

Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest
2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1688 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse with a 2 car garage. Fully Updated with wood flooring downstairs and Newer carpet upstairs, Upgraded appliances, New cabinets! Two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on first floor.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5015 West Lea Drive Southwest
5015 West Lea Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3181 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
622 15th Street Northwest
622 15th Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Location location location.... old town two bedroom one bath appartment in a triplex. Hard wood floors, new appliances. Nice quiet neighborhood. Close to down town.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1420 Marble Ave Nw
1420 Marble Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Location location location. One bedroom one bath. Hard wood floors, new appliances. Close to downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1116 Coal Avenue Southwest - 5
1116 Coal Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$660
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 OFF FIRST MONTH!! Cute One Bedroom Apartment ! Laundry on site, gated community Close to Schools, Restaurants, Parks, and Minutes Away from Abq Downtown. Don't miss out!!!! Call to schedule today!! Small Pets Allowed with Owner Approval.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
462 61st Street Northwest
462 61st Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$840
886 sqft
This delightful home located in Albuquerque NM  is now available.

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroHighland Business
Nob HillVictory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College