67 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Albuquerque renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Seven Bar North
14 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,194
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Los Volcanes
17 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$632
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Singing Arrow
8 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$774
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Highland Business
5 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Highland Business
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Paradise Hills Civic
25 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
High Desert
33 Units Available
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,070
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Spacious units with high ceilings, full size washers, gas fireplaces and oval tubs in modern bathrooms. Residents get access to swimming pool, business center and courtyard. Close to I-40.
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$682
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Taylor Ranch
13 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
$
20 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
$
Fair West
31 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
26 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$661
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$707
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
S Y Jackson
4 Units Available
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1665 sqft
Join the Las Kivas Community. Located in northeast Albuquerque, the location couldn't be better! With Easy Access to major thoroughfares your commute will be a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools are in close proximity.
$
Del Norte
9 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
8 Units Available
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$665
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
883 sqft
Beautiful community with a newly renovated clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises. Recently updated apartments with hardwood floors and fireplaces.
$
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Del Norte
53 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$914
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Antelope Run
7 Units Available
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,295
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
Panorama Heights
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$639
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
750 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$768
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1140 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
City Guide for Albuquerque, NM

"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Albuquerque, NM

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Albuquerque renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

