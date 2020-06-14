67 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with hardwood floors
"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")
You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.
Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Albuquerque renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.