59 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Albuquerque renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cottonwood Mall
4 Units Available
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1423 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Ranch in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Del Norte
53 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$914
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$752
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Antelope Run
7 Units Available
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,295
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Manzano Mesa
14 Units Available
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Panorama Heights
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$639
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
750 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Raynolds Addition
6 Units Available
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$768
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1140 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Montogmery Park
9 Units Available
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$971
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Cottonwood Heights
2 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Reina De Los Altos
10 Units Available
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$699
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
891 sqft
Close to shopping and dining, with an easy commute to Downtown. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, fireplaces, balconies, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Electronic payments accepted.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Renaissance
14 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$495
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1195 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$749
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
4 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Singing Arrow
4 Units Available
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$656
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whispering Sands Apartments offers a quiet community with plenty of amenities. Apartments here offer luxurious features including refrigerators, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The community is pet friendly and features a pool and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Eldorado Heights
11 Units Available
Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$670
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
Bear Canyon
5 Units Available
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyards in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Uptown
8 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$875
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 10:23pm
Altura
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
City Guide for Albuquerque, NM

"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Albuquerque, NM

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Albuquerque renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

