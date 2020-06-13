Apartment List
NM
/
albuquerque
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with balcony

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Cottonwood Heights
3 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,172
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Reina De Los Altos
10 Units Available
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$699
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
891 sqft
Close to shopping and dining, with an easy commute to Downtown. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, fireplaces, balconies, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Electronic payments accepted.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Los Volcanes
19 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$628
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$590
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1254 sqft
Arrowhead Pointe is a comfortable apartment community that offers views of the Sandia Mountains. Units feature fireplaces, ovens, ranges, refrigerators and carpet. The community offers on-site laundry and pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chelwood Vista
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$693
980 sqft
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Singing Arrow
8 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$774
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Highland Business
6 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Highland Business
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Paradise Hills Civic
28 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$682
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Renaissance
14 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$495
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1195 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:11am
San Gabriel
3 Units Available
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$886
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 25 and area restaurants and parks. Larger suites with walk-in closets, patios or a balcony, and modern appliances. On-site dog park, clubhouse, grill area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
15 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$749
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
4 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Singing Arrow
4 Units Available
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$656
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whispering Sands Apartments offers a quiet community with plenty of amenities. Apartments here offer luxurious features including refrigerators, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The community is pet friendly and features a pool and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Panorama Heights
Contact for Availability
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$675
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,008
1050 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Albuquerque in the Sandia Mountains. Community features covered parking and picnic areas, pools, playground and walking/biking trails. Units have private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Highland Business
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Sur Apartments
225 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Bear Canyon
9 Units Available
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$805
457 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyards in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
8 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$875
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 10:23pm
$
Altura
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Netherwood Park
1 Unit Available
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
775 sqft
1/2 month FREE-Internet and Cable FREE - Vassar North Thank you for your interest in our beautiful community! The Q @Vassar North is located in a quiet single-home neighborhood north of UNM.
City Guide for Albuquerque, NM

"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Albuquerque, NM

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Albuquerque renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

