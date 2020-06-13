25 Accessible Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,130
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
$
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$752
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
Antelope Run
7 Units Available
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,295
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Manzano Mesa
14 Units Available
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$926
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Panorama Heights
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$639
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
750 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Cottonwood Heights
3 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chelwood Vista
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$693
980 sqft
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Singing Arrow
8 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$774
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Paradise Hills Civic
28 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Panorama Heights
Contact for Availability
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$675
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,008
1050 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Albuquerque in the Sandia Mountains. Community features covered parking and picnic areas, pools, playground and walking/biking trails. Units have private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
8 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$875
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 10:23pm
$
Altura
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
$
Victory Hills
8 Units Available
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$650
749 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Nueva Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Reina De Los Altos
2 Units Available
Sungate Apartments
10800 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$735
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sungate Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico, offer a range of floor plans to suit your needs. Units have patios and/or balconies, and are currently receiving interior upgrades. They are also near plenty of shopping.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
Siegel Select - Albuquerque
2500 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$906
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$993
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
900 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Nob Hill
1 Unit Available
4305 Central Ave NE, #213
4305 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apartment. Careful thought and consideration went into creating a comfortable yet functional space for the residents of The De Anza.

1 of 26

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
501 Poco Loco SW, Unit 1-1 Building A
501 Poco Loco Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$900
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bath luxury apartment 61 Unit Apartment Complex

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

