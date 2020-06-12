Apartment List
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Nor Este
8 Units Available
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1220 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1140 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Los Volcanes
19 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
940 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Chelwood Vista
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$693
980 sqft
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Paradise Hills Civic
28 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
High Desert
36 Units Available
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Spacious units with high ceilings, full size washers, gas fireplaces and oval tubs in modern bathrooms. Residents get access to swimming pool, business center and courtyard. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Taylor Ranch
14 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Panorama Heights
Contact for Availability
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,008
1050 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Albuquerque in the Sandia Mountains. Community features covered parking and picnic areas, pools, playground and walking/biking trails. Units have private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Uptown
9 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1500 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Fair West
30 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
S Y Jackson
4 Units Available
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1665 sqft
Join the Las Kivas Community. Located in northeast Albuquerque, the location couldn't be better! With Easy Access to major thoroughfares your commute will be a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools are in close proximity.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
Northridge
5 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Bear Canyon
9 Units Available
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyards in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1254 sqft
Arrowhead Pointe is a comfortable apartment community that offers views of the Sandia Mountains. Units feature fireplaces, ovens, ranges, refrigerators and carpet. The community offers on-site laundry and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated April 22 at 06:18pm
Peppertree-Royal Oak
11 Units Available
La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1210 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units have walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Green-friendly community with an on-site recycling program. Swimming pool and spa.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Towne Park
1 Unit Available
10712 Central Park Drive NE
10712 Central Park Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1459 sqft
FANTASTIC home on corner lot in the Towne Park gated community. Yards are beautifully landscaped with brick patio and mountain views. Skylights and ceiling fans throughout the house. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Loma Del Rey
1 Unit Available
3801 Parsifal St NE
3801 Parsifal Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3801 Parsifal St NE Available 07/10/20 Available Soon!!! - AVAILABLE JULY 1 - please do not disturb existing residents NE heights off EUBANK and COMANCHE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10916 Jicama SE
10916 Jicama Way Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1340 sqft
10916 Jicama SE Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon! Located Gated Community - Clean 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath two story unit located in Gated Longford Village might be what you are looking for. Single car garage plus assigned parking space in . $1,095.

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

