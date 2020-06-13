Apartment List
11 Cheap Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
South San Pedro
6 Units Available
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Los Volcanes
19 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$628
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Renaissance
14 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$495
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1195 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Highland Business
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Sur Apartments
225 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$590
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1254 sqft
Arrowhead Pointe is a comfortable apartment community that offers views of the Sandia Mountains. Units feature fireplaces, ovens, ranges, refrigerators and carpet. The community offers on-site laundry and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South San Pedro
2 Units Available
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4419 4th Street Northwest - Suite C
4419 4th Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commercial retail or office! Captive audience in this mixed-use building with 70 residential units above and another 20 across the street, not including the nearby neighborhoods! Hard floors, common area hallways and bathrooms (both men's and

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4600 Central SW Unit 12
4600 Central Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$495
450 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $99.00 FIRST MONTHS RENT. REDUCED PRICE $495 FLAT RATE RENT NOW!!!!!!Located on Central Ave close to all locations, including restaurants, fast food, and shopping centers. Please contact our office to set-up appointment to view.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
1511 GOLD Avenue SE
1511 Gold Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
684 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! 2BR/1BA Apartment/6-12 MONTH LEASES AVAILABLE1511 Gold Ave SE C, Albuquerque, NM 87106KEY FEATURESSq Footage: 684 sqft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alta Monte
1 Unit Available
3421 ALTA MONTE Avenue NE
3421 Alta Monte Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$595
640 sqft
$595/mo. Clean 2BR, 1BA ground unit available now. 3421 Alta Monte NE Abq., NM 87107 #B is conveniently located at Carlisle/Candelaria area. All tile floors & affordable at $595/mo + gas & electricity, $400DD, 1 year lease. Sorry NO PETS.

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

