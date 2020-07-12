/
paradise hills civic
160 Apartments for rent in Paradise Hills Civic, Albuquerque, NM
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
21 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW
9552 Jacks Creek Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2330 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest
4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1980 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7000 Hearthstone Rd NW
7000 Hearthstone Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2265 sqft
4 Bedroom New Construction Home Available Near Universe Blvd NW & Paseo Del Norte Blvd NE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! New Construction Low Energy Green Home! 2 Refrigerated Air
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW
6801 Oasis Canyon Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://rently.
Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
1 Unit Available
10204 Silver Grade Court Northwest
10204 Silver Grade Court, Albuquerque, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2875 sqft
Unique 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2875 square foot home located in one of the best neighborhoods on the West side. Great split level floor plan is spacious with tons of room so everyone has their own private space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10300 Timan Pl NW
10300 Timan Pl NW, Paradise Hills, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1915 sqft
Single story home on corner lot cul-de-sac with NO carpeting, fully equipped kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans throughout, RV pad w/electric, back yard with mature shrubs, trees and grape vine! Main entry opens to main entry foyer with living room
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Hills Civic
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$779
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 Available 08/22/20 Jr One Bedroom/One Bath: Birch Floorplan - One Bedroom, One Bath unit available. 593 Sq Ft. Washer and Dryer included in unit. $45.00 monthly charge for water, sewer, and trash. (RLNE3519020)
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
27 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$856
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,249
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
1 Unit Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$939
1053 sqft
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 1012 Available 08/19/20 - (RLNE3519023)
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1445 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7404 Cerros Pl NW
7404 Cerros Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
7404 Cerros Pl NW Available 08/15/20 7404 Cerros Pl NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6404 Dante Lane NW
6404 Dante Lane Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,485
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Immaculate home in the gated community of La Scala. This DR Horton Sicily Model is spacious open and inviting. Featuring vaulted ceilings and beautiful Saltillo Tile Floors.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7408 Quartzite Ave NW
7408 Quartzite Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
What a find! Open style home in the wonderful Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Equipped with covered patio in backyard and storage shed. New carpet throughout and each room has own ceiling fan. Make an appointment today to view the property!
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest
8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1515 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience. https://rently.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest
9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
7125 Cabin Court Northwest
7125 Cabin Court Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1950 sqft
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located on in the NW!! This Fantastic brick home comes with brand new flooring, wood burning fire place, new stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen, spacious living room, plenty of closet
Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10404 VENDAVAL Avenue NW
10404 Vendaval Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
**COMING IN AUGUST** Now Available! Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Ventana Ranch With Huge Yard!!! KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1100 sqft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2 Baths Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1295 Laundry:
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10728 MIERA Drive NW
10728 Miera Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
No Pets Please! Corner Lot, Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint. Garage pass through door. Parks in the neighborhood. Close to Cibola High, Shops, Eateries & Transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10615 Shooting Star NW
10615 Shooting Star Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
10615 Shooting Star NW Available 08/03/20 Ventana Ranch! - This home located in Ventana Ranch! You'll love the spacious open kitchen/dining with gorgeous upgraded cabinets, track lighting & ceramic floors! Decorator colors and touches throughout!