168 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Finding an Apartment in Rio Rancho

Most Rio Rancho residents own their homes instead of renting, so there's not the same kind of rush to land an apartment as in a major city – vacancy rates for apartments have hovered around 12% in recent years. Most new residents move into their new apartments within a month and a half of beginning their search.

Now for the good stuff.

When to rent: Apartments in Rio Rancho are available for new tenants throughout the year, with one of the shortest average housing searches in the area.

What you need: Not too much that you wouldn't need anywhere else – bring your completed application, pay stubs, security deposit, and references and you shouldn’t have any problems. However, Rio Rancho is one of the fastest growing cities in New Mexico, so you'll want to keep your eyes open and your wits about you when on the hunt.