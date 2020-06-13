Apartment List
NM
/
rio rancho
Last updated June 13 2020

168 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
810 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3153 Thoreau Meadows
3153 Thoreau Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3153 Thoreau Meadows Available 07/10/20 Comfortable & cute 2 Bdrm/2 BA home in Northern Meadows in Rio Rancho - This home cute 1,062 square foot home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. One living area, kitchen with eating area. 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3569 Shiloh Rd
3569 Shiloh Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2314 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - This home is located in Northern Meadows in Rio Rancho near the Santa Ana Star Center. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room that leads into the dining room and kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE
3801 Oasis Springs Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2099 sqft
**Application Received** Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - *Backup applications can be submitted* Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria: https://tysonproperties.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1365 Lil Ave NE
1365 Lil Avenue Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
- This is a nice 3BR, 2BA, 1CG house, located in the North Hills Community in Rio Rancho. (RLNE5763119)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Norte
1 Unit Available
1331 Penasco Rd
1331 Penasco Road, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2151 sqft
3BR, 2.5BA, 2CG - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2CG, Loft, Two Living areas, Dining Room, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Gas Stove. Xeriscaped front yard, fenced backyard. (RLNE4820406)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
6987 Skylar Dr.
6987 Skylar Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1500 sqft
6987 Skylar Dr. Available 07/11/20 Nice floorplan in Enchanted Hills - Great 1600 square foot home located on the north side of Enchanted Hills.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D
803 Country Club Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$875
1156 sqft
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D Available 07/13/20 803-2D Country Club Drive SE - Located at The Greens Condominiums Available mid July No Pets Allowed (RLNE2070773)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1615 CALLE DE ROJA
1615 Calle de Roja Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2222 sqft
cabezon property - Large home with 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Spacious loft and closeparks. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845590)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE
2914 Broadmoor Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2200 sqft
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience. https://rently.

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE
2112 Las Brisas Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3600 sqft
FANTASTIC 4 br, 3ba, 3,600 sq. ft., 2 car garage in Cabezon! - This is a one of a kind home, clean and ready for move-in! 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths, 3,600 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3000 Mason Meadows Drive NE
3000 Mason Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1454 sqft
3 Bedroom Available Near Unser Blvd NE & King Blvd NE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Incredible Mountain Views! Extra Large Lot! Next to Walking Trails! 2 Car Garage! All Appliances

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1932 Raspberry Dr NE
1932 Raspberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1370 sqft
Nicely updated 3BD/2BA home in North Hills just became available for rent! Features include **Solid Surface Flooring in All Areas Except Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms**Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Included**Large Backyard**Covered

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
2640 sqft
This delightful home located in Rio Rancho NM is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a gorgeous exterior! The front view of the Home features a landscaped yard and an attached garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2158 sqft
Fully landscaped front and back yard, fenced, corner lot. Two living areas, family room w/gas log fireplace open to eat-in kitchen w/island.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast
5039 Kokopelli Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - SW Landscaping front and back. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Large open floor plan 3 bedrooms plus office/den. Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar includes flat top electric stove, dishwasher and disposal.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE
3845 Havasu Falls Street Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2265 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NO PETS!! 3 year old Home! Built by DR Horton. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Open living area to kitchen and bayed nook with and additional Upstairs game room/loft area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1812 Mesa Grande Loop NE
1812 Mesa Grande Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2401 sqft
No Pets Please..Refrigerated Air with Dual Units and Controls. Shiny and Bright Open Floor Plan home. Near City Center, HP and UNM Hospital. 4 bedrooms and two living areas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
801 COUNTRY CLUB Drive SE
801 Country Club Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
NO PETS Allowed-These condos are only month to month. Available June 20, 2020

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
Panorama Heights West
1 Unit Available
869 Bunker Road SE
869 Bunker Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Great location, updated home on a quarter acre lot. Brick fire please for gas or wood burning. Recently remodeled, ready fro occupancy.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

Median Rent in Rio Rancho

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rio Rancho is $850, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,042.
Studio
$661
1 Bed
$850
2 Beds
$1,042
3+ Beds
$1,517
City GuideRio Rancho
Rio Rancho dubs itself the 'City of Vision.' Just a warning, if you don’t enjoy the sight of cows outside of your window, you might want to reconsider as Rio Rancho’s a slight departure from the more metropolitan areas of neighboring Albuquerque. So grab your cattle-ranching gear and let’s get going.
Rio’s Residents

Some residents commute into Albuquerque, crowding the freeways on their way to cultural events and employment. However, Rio Rancho's city government actively promotes development to make the area culturally and economically independent of the neighboring city.

The city is sunny and warm, with temperatures fit for casual walking year-round and only the occasional small earthquake. Practice your safety triangle earthquake drill once and we’re sure you’ll be all right.

Finding an Apartment in Rio Rancho

Most Rio Rancho residents own their homes instead of renting, so there's not the same kind of rush to land an apartment as in a major city – vacancy rates for apartments have hovered around 12% in recent years. Most new residents move into their new apartments within a month and a half of beginning their search.

Now for the good stuff.

When to rent: Apartments in Rio Rancho are available for new tenants throughout the year, with one of the shortest average housing searches in the area.

What you need: Not too much that you wouldn't need anywhere else – bring your completed application, pay stubs, security deposit, and references and you shouldn’t have any problems. However, Rio Rancho is one of the fastest growing cities in New Mexico, so you'll want to keep your eyes open and your wits about you when on the hunt.

Rio Rancho Neighborhoods

Rio Rancho sports a high level of diversity in terms of apartment accommodations. The city's spread out into two counties, with a large northeast section near the countryside and cattle, and a more developed area to the southwest. Most shopping, and museums and attractions are in the southwest.

Northeast There is a large area here that's near the country. You’ll be able to enjoy hiking and bicycling in the warm weather around here.

Southwest Most of the new construction in Rio Rancho – housing, shopping, and movie theaters – is taking place in the southwest side of the city.

City Center This part of Rio Rancho is the most cosmopolitan. The city center is where you’ll see the museums, and major shopping centers.

Life in Rio Rancho

In short: Friendly, welcoming, and down-to-earth.

Since it's a fairly new city, people used to joke that Rio Rancho was the 'little brother' to Albuquerque, but it's now developing in its own right. The residents are quickly developing a greater sense of pride in their local culture, touting a great library system, farmers market and festivals.

Rio Rancho lacks sidewalks in many areas and is set up so that people have to drive from place to place, so considering bringing a set of wheels along. You will probably want to have the option of visiting Albuquerque, even if you land a job within the Rio Rancho city limits. Shopping, banking and other daily chores will likely become significantly easier with a car since the city’s pretty spread out.

All things considered, Rio Rancho is your place if you're looking for a nice area sandwiched between the city and the country. With gentle temperatures and a developing local culture and nightlife, then this city makes plenty of sense for you! Good luck on your search, dear apartment hunter.

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $850 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,043 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Rio Rancho has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,043 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rio Rancho.
    • While rents in Rio Rancho remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rio Rancho?
    In Rio Rancho, the median rent is $661 for a studio, $850 for a 1-bedroom, $1,042 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,517 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rio Rancho, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rio Rancho?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rio Rancho area include University of New Mexico-Main Campus, and Central New Mexico Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rio Rancho?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rio Rancho from include Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Los Lunas.

